Christians cautioned to bless and not to curse anyone — Rev. Dr. Mills-Owoo

The Head Pastor of the Redemption Baptist Church in Cape Coast Reverend Dr Mills-Owoo has admonished Christians to bless but not to curse anyone who offends them.

He said his message has been necessitated by the fact that cursing others has become a common practice within our homes and families. "People curse at the least offence and that doesn't augur well for Christians".

He was preaching on the programme "Redemption Hour" on GBC Radio Central today Monday, 1st February, 2021 on the topic "Bless and Do not Curse".

He explained that believers should not curse anyone but rather forgive and leave everything to God. He added, if one offends another, it is up to God to deal with the person. But, "Not for anyone to curse the offender," he affirmed.

He continued, "It doesn't matter the position one occupies in society, it is not right to curse anyone. The recent spate where some men of God openly curse other church members or other people isn't right and not scriptural."

Referencing from the Bible, he quoted Romans 12:14 which says, "Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse".

Dr Mills-Owoo in explaining the above used the Jesus' example to explain his point by indicating that, when Christ Jesus was being persecuted for no wrong done, he said: "Father forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing". As such, he continued that, it is incumbent on all Christians to follow same example and desist from cursing and harbouring bitterness against anyone for a long time.

He referenced his point from 1st Peter 2:19-23 which says, "for it is commendable if someone bears up under the pain of unjust suffering because they are conscious of God. But how is it to your credit if you receive a beating for doing wrong and endure it? But if you suffer for doing good and you endure it, this is commendable before God. To this you were called, because Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in his steps.

“He committed no sin, and no deceit was found in his mouth. When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly".

He averred that Jesus came so we might have life and we must believe in this and do same accordingly. "He will reward, and shall reward and he punishes when it is necessary to punish".

In ended by cautioning all Christians not to curse others but, to bless because that is what God expects that example from all believers.