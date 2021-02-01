Former Aide to Mahama reported dead

Listen to article

A former Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Sainti Baffoe-Bonnie is reported dead.

He is reported to have died on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The cause of the death remains unclear but rumours say its covid-19.

As a former Managing Director of Radio Gold, Mr Baffoe-Bonie, the radio station became a pioneer radio station in the country.

It gave rise to personalities like Kwame Sefa Kayi, Mickey Osei Berko among others.

Radio Gold which is a pro-NDC station in 2019 was shut down by the National Communications Authority.