COVID-19: FDA approves herbal medicine for clinical trials

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced that it has approved a herbal medicine, Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, known locally as Nibima for clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 1, 2021, signed by the CEO of FDA, Mrs Delese A. A. Darko indicated that the “School of Public Health at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), submitted a clinical trial application in September 2020.”

“In the search for a treatment for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, researchers from the School of Public Health at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), submitted a clinical trial application in September 2020 to assess the safety and efficacy of Cryptolepis sanguinolenta as a potential treatment for COVID-19. This follows results from laboratory studies conducted by the KNUST research team which points in the direction of possible clinical benefits.”

The Authority explained that section 150-166 of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) empowers it to assess and grant such approvals emphasising that “The FDA after a detailed assessment of the application gave the requisite regulatory authority for the conduct of the trial as per the mandate outlined under Part 8 (Section 150-166) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851), which gives the Authority the legal mandate to regulate clinical trials of drugs, herbal medicinal products, cosmetics or medical devices. The trial will be at two sites.”

