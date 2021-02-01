Active cases double every 4.5 days — GMA

Listen to article

Following the last update by President Akufo–Addo on the rising number of active Covid-19 situation on Sunday, the General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has explained that the current statistics show a doubling of the active cases every 4.5 days.

He noted that every 3 active cases result in 6 active cases within 4-5 days. Thus present 5,358 number of active cases is likely to double to 10,716 active cases in a matter of 4-5 days.

Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Justice Yankson advanced that, the current variant of the virus is 50-70% more infectious; with smaller molecules and stickier surfaces which allows it to easily attach to people and objects causing an increased rate of infection.

He admonished that, the timing to limiting the spreading of the disease was highly important to contain the disease, most especially, personal timing.

In an interview with Gifty Andoh on Prime Morning, Dr. Yankson explained that the personal timing in taking precautions as individuals is now the most important factor in bringing the situation under control.

“…as individuals we are the best people to bring the situation under control. The mere removal of your nose mask to eat at a restaurant puts you into a 50% chance of contracting the virus. In about 1.5 days there exists the chance that you would have passed it on to other people and the cycle continues. The most important thing for us now as a people is to take charge and responsibility of our space and protect ourselves…”; he said.

Mr Yankson further expunged that, the president's hand can be stayed from issuing blunt instruments such as lockdown when we stay safe.