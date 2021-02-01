ModernGhanalogo

01.02.2021

Operate schools under trees to curb spread of COVID-19 – Dr. Kwaku Afriyie urges gov't

Minister-designate for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie is advocating for the re-introduction of the schools under trees concept to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, research shows that it is better for classes to be conducted in open air spaces than in classrooms in the fight against the virus.

Speaking in Parliament, the Sefwi Wiawso legislator urged government to seriously consider this proposal.

“I'm suggesting that as far as possible, schools should be organized under trees now because the body of empirical evidence suggests that when you stay in non-enclosed spaces, you don't get infected and that knowledge must be put to good use,” he said.

What's the COVID-19 situation in schools?

The GHS had earlier confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in schools since their resumption two weeks ago.

Dr. Kumah Aboagye, the GHS Director-General, revealed this at a Ministry of Information press briefing last Monday, January 25, 2021.

He disclosed that two of the cases were recorded in two schools in the Upper West Region and one school in the Western Region.

Nationwide outlook

Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count has risen to 5,358 with the death toll now at 416.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed this on Sunday, January 31, 2021, during his 23rd national address on the management of COVID-19 in Ghana.

“As of Friday, January 29, 2021, 64 more people have sadly died over the last two weeks bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 416. Our hospitalization rate is increasing with the number of critically ill and severely ill now 172. Our hospitals have become full, and we have reactivated our isolation centres.”

“Our average daily rate of infection now stands at 700 compared to 200 two weeks ago. The total number of the active case has more than doubled from a little over 1,900 two weeks ago to 5,358 currently.”

— citinewsroom

