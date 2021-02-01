ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
01.02.2021

Daily Covid-19 infections rate now 700 – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Ghana's daily Coronavirus confirmed cases have increased to 700.

That he said was far more than the 200 daily cases being recorded two weeks ago.

The President made this known in his update no. 23 on measures being taken against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

He bemoaned that Hospitals in the country were full with Coronavirus patients.

He said critical cases stand at 172 and that hospitals are now full with Coronavirus cases.

—DGN Online

body-container-line