31.01.2021 Headlines

17 million covid-19 vaccine doses coming by end of June – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured the citizenry that the government is working to procure 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June 2021.

According to him, only vaccines evaluated and declared safe would be procured and administered.

President Akufo-Addo made this known in his 23rd national address on the management of the outbreak on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

“In update number 21, I indicated that Ghana is set to procure her first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines within the first half of this year. Since then, a lot of work has been done towards the realization of this. Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population with an initial target of 20 million people. Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful of by the end of June, a total of 17,600,000 vaccine doses will have been procured for the Ghanaian people.”

“The earliest vaccine would be in the country by March. The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) will use its established processes for granting emergency use authorization for each vaccine in Ghana. As President of the Republic, I assure you that only vaccines that have been evaluated and declared safe for use in Ghana would be administered,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo further assured Ghanaians that he would do everything possible to ensure every citizen is protected against the disease.

He however urged the citizenry to adhere strictly to the preventive protocols. Ghana’s current situation

President Akufo-Addo also disclosed that the country’s active case count has jumped to 5,358.

He added that the death toll is now 416.

“As of Friday, January 29, 2021, 64 more people have sadly died over the last two weeks bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 416. Our hospitalization rate is increasing with the number of critically ill and severely ill now 172. Our hospital has become full, and we have reactivated our isolation centres.”

“Our average daily rate of infection now stands at 700 compared to 200 two weeks ago. The total number of the active case has more than doubled from a little over 1900 two weeks ago to 5,358 currently.”

– citinewsroom

