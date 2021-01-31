Covid-19: No more weddings, concert and parties until further notice — Akufo Addo

President Akufo-Addo reimposed ban on weddings, concerts and parties until further notice.

Speaking tonight in his 23rd address to the nation on measures taken by government to see to the curb of the rise of COVID-19 cases, he stated that there was going to be an imposition of the restriction on social gatherings.

It is recalled that the president first banned all public gatherings on March 15, 2020 during his eight address. The ban was to ensure that all public gatherings were to see a limited number of 25 participants, a restriction that was eased after the active cases reduced impressively.

But tonight, he noted that the restriction will see an imposition once again in the face of the spike in cases;

“The imposition of restrictions on our daily routines helped in reducing the prevalence of the pandemic in the country, and Government has been left with no option but to re-introduce some of these restrictions in order to help save the situation.

"I know these measures, in the recent past, were unpleasant, but, over a period, they resulted in a favourable situation for our country. We have to return to them,” he stated.

He continued, “So, fellow Ghanaians,until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask wearing protocols.

"Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed.

"However, schools and religious gatherings remain open but with the assurance that laid down protocols will be observed whiles offices and work places can operate but on shift basis."

President Akufo Addo however recommends virtual platforms for conferences and company meetings.