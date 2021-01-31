ModernGhanalogo

31.01.2021 Headlines

COVID-19 testing for ECOWAS nationals reduced to $50 – Akufo-Addo reveals

President Akufo-Addo says testing for COVID-19 for all nationals of ECOWAS have been capped at $50 following the 58th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, via video conferencing.

In a national broadcast on Sunday, January 31, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo said the cost for other nationals outside the sub-region will remain at $150.

“At the 58th Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, held virtually, it was agreed that the cost of the COVID-19 test for inbound ECOWAS nationals should be pegged at fifty United States dollars ($50) at the Kotoka International Airport. The cost of the COVID test for non-ECOWAS nationals at the Kotoka International Airport still remains one hundred and fifty ($150) dollars,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Prior to his announcement, Ghana charged all persons arriving in the country from outside $150 for COVID-19 test.

Following the ECOWAS meeting where the new price was agreed, a communiqué was issued which said, “The Authority approves the harmonised ECOWAS Protocol for cross-border movement of persons and goods during the pandemic and caps the cost of COVID-19 PCR test for travel within the region by ECOWAS nationals at a maximum of US$50″.

Residents in some members countries have had the cause to complain about the high cost of the test when travelling to neighbouring countries especially at the ports of entry.

Cumulatively, Ghana has confirmed 1,117 positive COVID-19 cases among travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport.

841 of them have recovered. The active cases within this population is 276.

—citinewsroom

