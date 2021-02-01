ModernGhanalogo

01.02.2021 Health

Covid-19: 64 more die in two weeks — Akufo-Addo

By Reporter
Some 64 people have succumbed to covid-19 over the last two weeks.

President Akufo-Addo made this known in his 23 update on measures being taken against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, Ghana's total Coronavirus deaths now stand at 460.

The President said the situation in the country has gotten worse since he delivered his 22nd update two weeks ago.

"As of Friday, 29th January, sixty-four (64) more people have, sadly, died, over the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to four hundred and sixteen (416). Our hospitalization rates are increasing, with the number of critically and severely ill persons now at one hundred and seventy-two (172)," he stated.

The President added that the average daily rate of infection now stand at 700.

"Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centres. Our average daily rates of infection now stand at seven hundred (700), compared to two hundred (200) two weeks ago," he stressed.

According to him, the rise in the daily rate of infection has ballooned active cases to 5,358.

"The total number of active cases has more than doubled, from a little over one thousand, nine hundred (1,900), two weeks ago, to five thousand, three hundred and fifty-eight (5,358) currently," he emphasised.

