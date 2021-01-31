COVID-19: Akufo-Addo ban parties, weddings, concerts again

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has reimposed the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

While addressing the country on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said all parties, weddings and concerts are effectively banned until further notice.

He warned that anyone found breaking the new directive will be severely dealt with.

“Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performance and parties are banned. Private burials with not more than 25 people can take place with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols. Beaches, nightclubs, cinemas and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed. All workplaces, public and private must implore a shift system for workers in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work.”

“Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols however I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements. Restaurants should provide away services and should as much as possible avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the 25% capacity rule with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of the mask,” he said.

First time ban was declared

President Akufo-Addo first introduced such Coronavirus-induced restrictions in Ghana on March 15, 2020, in response to the surge in cases at the time.

At the time, Ghana had recorded six cases.

The President in that broadcast gave a caveat that private burials were permitted however mourners present must not exceed 25.

“Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He subsequently extended the ban twice for two weeks; one on April 12, 2020, and the other on 26th April 2020.

However, the ban was lifted as part of the measures to ease the COVID-19 induced restrictions.

— citinewsroom