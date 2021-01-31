COVID-19: Takoradi Technical University bans religious, social gatherings

Management of Takoradi Technical University have temporarily suspended the organization of all religious and social gatherings on the school’s campus.

It said the decision is in response to the surging cases of COVID-19 in the Western Region and across the country.

The ban according to management is “with immediate effect.”

It said organizers of all religious or social event should make use of available technologies such as Zoom conferencing for their events to avoid physical contacts.

“With the upsurge in the Covid-19 infections in the region and the country, Management is by this notice banning all religious and large social gathering activities on all campuses with immediate effect,” the notice from the University said.

The University also directed lecturers to use alternative means to engage their students.

Meanwhile, the University has asked its security officers and COVID-19 task force team in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to strictly enforce the new directives.

“The security section and the Covid-19 Taskforce Team on campus are therefore directed to ensure strict adherence and enforcement in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service. Staff and students are once again urged to follow all the Covid-19 safety protocols published earlier and also be circumspect with their movements to avoid contracting this deadly virus,” the University added.

The Western Region comes third in terms of regions that with the highest burden of COVID-19 in the country.

As of January 27, 2021, it had cumulatively recorded 3,498 cases.

With a recovery rate of 89%, the region currently have active cases.

