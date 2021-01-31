ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.01.2021 General News

W/R: Police Command calls for circumspection over death of Jomoro Municipal Police Commander

W/R: Police Command calls for circumspection over death of Jomoro Municipal Police Commander
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Western Regional Police Command has urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to be sensitive on any commentary or reports regarding the death of Superintendent of police (SP) Cyprian Zenge, the Jomoro Municipal Police Commander.

The Municipality woke up early hours of Saturday to the terrifying news of the suicide committed by the Officer in his residence.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by DSP Olivia Adiku, the Regional Police PRO intimated the need for sensitivity and decorum on reporting on the matter as investigations were underway to unravel the real cause leading to the action of his suicide.

The Police Command had already visited the crime scene, which revealed that the deceased shot himself, while sitting on a blue chair and the gun was seen beside the seat.

DSP Adiku said family members of the deceased have been informed accordingly and expressed the command's condolences to the family.

—GNA

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Prisons Service benefit from Zoomlion free community disinfection 
30.01.2021 | General News
Coalition Of CSOs Working In Governance Visits Speaker Of Parliament
30.01.2021 | General News
Tribute To J. J. Rawlings From The Victims Of His Atrocities
29.01.2021 | General News
Don't allow cowardness to overtake your professional ethics — Muslims Executive Foundation to journalists
30.01.2021 | General News
Gov't commends stakeholders for cooperation during Rawlings’ funeral
28.01.2021 | General News
Savana Signatures Recognized as a Distinguished Humanitarian NGO
28.01.2021 | General News
WaterAid Ghana builds capacity of media, other stakeholders on climate change
28.01.2021 | General News
Ghana gets €9.7m EU grant to improve access to power in sub-region
27.01.2021 | General News
Musicians urged to release songs that transform society
26.01.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

17 million covid-19 vaccine doses coming by end of June – Ak...
22 minutes ago

Covid-19: No more weddings, concert and parties until furthe...
29 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line