Food For All Africa partner with FoodBank Borough Philanthropy

Accra 29th January 2021, A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Food for All Africa (FFAA) and The FoodBank Borough Philanthropy (TFBP). The historic signing ceremony took place on 29th January 2021, at the Offices of Food for All Africain Accra and was witnessed by trustees, officials, and volunteers of the two (2) organisations.

Other guests present for the signing ceremony included Mr. Felix Boateng, Executive Director, The FoodBank Borough Philanthropy, and Chef Elijah Addo, Executive Director of Food for All Africa.

Under the MOU, Food for All Africa, which has for many years pioneered food banking services in Ghana will provide The Foodbank Borough Philanthropy with technical and operational support capabilities to enable the latter scale-up its Hunger Relief and Food Rescue interventions in five (5) urban and peri-urban communities in Accra and Tema. The MOU will also enable the two (2) organisations deploy joint efforts to promote the agenda of ‘One Constituency, One Foodbank’ in Ghana.

In this connection, The FoodBank Borough Philanthropy (TFBP) will complement the incredible work being done by Food for All Africa in the foodbanking sector by leveraging its network of volunteers and collaborators to mount an aggressive and sustained campaign in support of a national dialogue on sustainable food systems and food security. Additionally, through the MOU, efforts will be focused on engaging Policy Makers and relevant stakeholders on the need to adopt guidelines for food donation in Ghana.

The two (2) non-for-profit organisations are involved in advocacy and community actions towards the attainment of the broader United Nations (UN) Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals, particularly, Goals Two and Twelve (SDG2 & SDG12) relating to Zero Hunger and Sustainable Consumption and Production, notably, stopping food waste.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONS

Food for All Africa (FFAA) is a non-profit organization specialized in fighting hunger and food waste through technology, diversity and innovation. FFAA aims to reduce hunger in Ghana by creating efficient and sustainable means of nutrition through food banking, diversity of long-term social development, awareness, educational and feeding programs. In co-operation with credible, potential partners in all sectors (Individuals, official, volunteers, civil and private sectors).

The FoodBank Borough Philanthropy (TFBP) is a not-for-profit organization, which has been founded to spearhead the mobilization and distribution of food supplies to the poor, particularly, food in-secure persons in urban and peri-urban centers. Our vision is to establish & run a network of community foodbanks in Ghana.