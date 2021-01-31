Spelling Bee 2021 National Finals comes off February 6th

Listen to article

The national finals of The Spelling Bee 2021 will be held on 6th February this year despite the glaring challenges of the pandemic.

This year’s event will be a closed-door event with only spellers, parents, and guardians, as well as sponsors, to ensure the safety of all in attendance.

In a press release, the organisers extended their warmest appreciation to all who have made this year’s event a success, despite the lowest number of turnout due to the pandemic.

‘’The Spelling Bee 2021 National Finals is a celebration of all those who continue to support us throughout our journey of making experiential education part and parcel of Ghana’s education system’’, the organisers announced.

The Spelling Bee Contest has proven to be more than just spelling, however, it continues to impact the lives of pupils across the nation. For the first time this year, spellers from marginalised parts of the country participated through the introduction of a virtual platform.

This year’s competition will be televised live on Citi TV on Saturday, February 6 at 1:00pm.

The 2021 winner has the chance to appear on the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the USA to represent Ghana, the only African country that continues to participate in this international competition.

Other prizes include products and souvenirs from cherished sponsors and partners. The Spelling Bee is presented by Indomie and supported by DSTV, US Embassy-Accra, Citi TV, CITI FM, Rufus Green Parks, Goil, Ashesi University, Kenya Airways, Frankies, the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation, and the Links Inc.