01.02.2021 Social News

Our institutions fail because of weak leadership – Kofi Bentil

Lawyer and Senior Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Mr. Kofi Bentil has said one of the reasons why institutions in Ghana fail the public who put certain level of trust in them.

According to him, institutions in Ghana can only be effective and functional in their operations if they are being headed by persons who are strong and hungry for success.

“Institutions are only as strong as those who lead them,” Bentil wrote in a social media post.

Mr. Bentil further cautioned government to take a critical look at how Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, Commissioners and Executive Directors are appointed.

For him, those appointed to head state institutions must be effective, result oriented and strong people so that the institutions they lead can also become strong and effective in their mandate.

“We need a serious look at institutional leaders.In many cases they are more important than Politicians,” he stated.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

body-container-line