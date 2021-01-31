COVID-19: Seven more die, active cases jump to 4,665

Ghana has recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths.

This has pushed the death toll to 405.

This was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 dashboard on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 797 new infections have been recorded pushing the active case count to 4,665.

457 persons have also recovered from the disease.

Currently, Ghana has 125 and 44 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively.

A total of 766,932 tests have been conducted since the outbreak.