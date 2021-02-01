Indiscipline among police root cause of high robbery cases – Livestock operator

Listen to article

A livestock farmer, Mr Abdul Rasheed in the Kumasi-Abuakwa of the Atwima Nwabiagya District of Ashanti Region says until discipline is instilled in the Police Service to do the right thing, armed robbery cases will remain high.

He said an Abuakwa police officer whose name was simply mentioned as Washington allegedly walked him out from the Abuakwa police station charge office after he had reported an alleged theft case against a suspected robber who is reported to have stolen his sheep.

Speaking to our correspondent in an interview, Rasheed indicated that on Tuesday, January 16, 2021, he woke up in the morning to detect that one of his sheep at his ranching site was missing.

He said he took steps to trace the whereabouts of the animal and in the process, got a tip-off that a khebab seller living at Abuakwa by name, Akwasi Malik was spotted with the sheep.

Rasheed indicated that during his approach he spotted a slaughtered sheep which further check reveals that the slaughtered sheep was his.

According to him, he quickly lodged a complaint at the Abuakwa police station where Malik was arrested.

The complainant added that he was taken aback when he made a follow-up about the case at Abuakwa police station only to be told in plain language that he has no justification for the arrest of the suspect over a slaughtered sheep, even though the suspect failed to explain where he bought the sheep.

The said police officer who was handling the case treated him unprofessionally and he "asked me to leave the charge office."

He is calling on the police administration to routine assessment of their personnel to keep them in check at all times.