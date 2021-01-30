Oti Regional NPP throws support behind Oti Minister-Designate

Listen to article

Good afternoon ladies and Gentlemen of the Media

We are grateful to you for honouring our invitation at such short notice.

The Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Oti Region under the auspices of the Regional Chairman Mr. Evans Dapaah called for an expanded Executive Committee meeting including, the Regional Executives, the Out-going Regional Ministers, and his Deputy, the Constituency Chairmen, Secretaries, Organizers, Youth Organizers, Women Organizers, NASARA Coordinators, and Research and Elections Officers throughout the eight Constituencies of the Oti Region and Representatives of the Party from the SALL Area of the Region.

The thrust of the Meeting which is the second of its kind after the 2020 General Elections was to continue to take stock of the activities and happenings of the Party before, during, and after the General Elections.

Ladies and gentlemen of the Media we are glad to indicate that one of the greatest heartwarming issues that came up during our meeting is the appointment of the Oti Regional Minister-Designate Joseph Makubu by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The appointment of Joseph Makubu has been endorsed, adopted, and accepted graciously and unanimously by the members of the expanded Executive Committee Meeting present. More so because Mr. Makubu is a proud member of the Oti Regional Executives of the NPP as the Regional Secretary. He is one of us and we are most grateful to God for his life.

At this juncture, on behalf of the Executive Committee, activists, supporters, and the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party, Oti Region, I wish to express our profound gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for this unprecedented history-making decision to settle for a man with a disability who is a grass-root person of our great Party by appointing him to the position of the Regional Minister of our infant Region.

We are not surprised that as a visionary leader, the President has risen to the occasion of bringing honour and respect to people with disabilities. It is said, “disability is not inability.” The President has therefore given a dignified expression to this saying in deed and in practice. We are very much appreciative and thankful to you and your Government.

We pray for wisdom and knowledge from above for you Mr. President as you lead this great nation of ours in your second term as the first gentleman. We also wish you a fortune of good health and pray that Ghana under your leadership will continue to witness even greater achievements, peace, harmony, and tranquility.

While acknowledging the fact that we are dissatisfied with our performance in getting Parliamentary Seats for our Party in the just ended General Election, we take counsel in the fact that as a new Region created by H.E. the President, our Presidential valid votes cast in favour of the President which was quite appreciable would guide us to better and greater achievement in subsequent elections.

We, therefore, want to assure H.E. the President of unalloyed and dedicated support for the new Regional Minister so that together we can work to bring more and greater laurels to our great Party for the good of all the people of Oti Region.

Furthermore, we want to humbly appeal to Mr. President to give more appointments to other sons and daughters of Oti to serve in your new Government so that it will give more push to our resolve to chart a new course and grow our Party for bigger and greater achievements and indeed to win some Parliamentary Seats for our Party as the years roll by.

Finally, we wish to call on all Chiefs, Queen Mothers, the different ethnic groups, and the entire people of Oti to pray for the Oti Regional Minister-designate as he takes his turn at the vetting and your support subsequently when God willing he takes office as the substantive Minister.

Long live Oti Region

Long live Mr. President and His Government

Long live Ghana

Thanks for your attention

Evans Yaw Dapaah

NPP Oti Regional Chairman