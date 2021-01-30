Erectile dysfunction among men due to Covid-19 infection is real — Urologist

Dr Bernard Toboh, a Consulting Urologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, says claim that some men, who recovered from Coronavirus infection are experiencing erectile dysfunction is real.

He said the issue of erectile dysfunction among some men due to Coronavirus disease was veritable, which is a post-traumatic disorder, and had been recorded in jurisdictions or areas with high infections, but only an anecdotal evidence in Ghana.

An anecdotal evidence is an evidence that is collected in a casual or informal manner.

Dr Toboh made the remarks in an interview with the media in Accra on Saturday, when analysing the rampaging spread of the infectious disease after Christmas festivities and the New Year activities.

Dr Toboh explained that Coronavirus could affect an infected person's heart, blood vessels and nerves as well as testosterone and sperm production, which could negatively affect one's sexual performances in the bedroom.

The Urologist noted that the increasing body of knowledge on Coronavirus had shown that the infectious disease was multi-systemic and could bring a whole lots of side effects to infected persons as well as those recovered from the disease.

"The brain has to trigger a desire and so the heart, nerves and blood vessels must all work in consent for an erection to occur," he noted.

"And so, the Coronavirus is known to cause depression and suppressed the production of testosterone and sperms," Dr Toboh observed.

However, Dr Toboh explained that erectile dysfunction could also be an existing health condition in a person that could be predated about four or five years ago even before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 390 deaths with the active cases at 3,940 after 625 new cases were recorded in six out of 16 regions, as of January 25, 2021.

Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, announced this at a media engagement in Accra last Thursday.

The average daily infection stood at 600 over the past few days.

He said the nation recorded 625 new COVID-19 infections in six regions, bringing the cumulative figure to 63,883, with more than 757,000 tests conducted in the country.

The GHS Boss said it had stepped up Contact Tracing with 330 contact tracers in the Greater Accra Region, which managed to contact 8,679 people who have had interactions with infected persons.

Dr Kumah-Aboagye expressed worry over the increasing workplace infections, and urged managers of both public and private companies and organizations, to enhance observation of COVID-19 etiquettes at the various workplaces.

He entreated the public to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols in public places, including covering one's mouth when coughing and sneezing, washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing of facemasks or shield and use of hand sanitizers frequently.

—GNA