Peace is about equity—Hon. Clemence Gyato

A renowned entrepreneur and peace ambassador Mr. Clemence Gyato has said Peace is not merely the absence of war or violence within communities but rather the equitable distribution of wealth in a society.

He made this assertion during a ceremony to receive the humanity magazine award for his immense contribution to the real estate industry and promotion of peace before, during and after elections in Ghana.

Mr. Clemence’s efficient policy towards land ownership and advocacy programs has no doubt shaped the building industry, and improve the provision of quality housing services and sales of land at affordable prices.

The Award, an initiative of the Magazine, is routinely conferred on individuals who have distinguished themselves in public and private spheres of life.

A citation accompanying the award reads in parts “this is in recognition for your outstanding support for employment, promotion of peace and humanitarian endeavours. Without hesitation, the most deserving recipient of the Humanity award’’.

On the environmental front, the country director for the Humanity Magazine Mr. Yahaya Alhassan praised Mr. Clemence Gyato ‘s effort for cleaner Ghana, reiterating that, it was his crucial but patriotic works and clean-up exercise around the Tema motorway, that has ease traffic on the important route in Ghana.