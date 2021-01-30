ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.01.2021 Regional News

Peace is about equity—Hon. Clemence Gyato

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Peace is about equity—Hon. Clemence Gyato
Listen to article

A renowned entrepreneur and peace ambassador Mr. Clemence Gyato has said Peace is not merely the absence of war or violence within communities but rather the equitable distribution of wealth in a society.

He made this assertion during a ceremony to receive the humanity magazine award for his immense contribution to the real estate industry and promotion of peace before, during and after elections in Ghana.

Mr. Clemence’s efficient policy towards land ownership and advocacy programs has no doubt shaped the building industry, and improve the provision of quality housing services and sales of land at affordable prices.

130202112850-n6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2021-01-30-at-11.41.45-am-1.jpeg

The Award, an initiative of the Magazine, is routinely conferred on individuals who have distinguished themselves in public and private spheres of life.

A citation accompanying the award reads in parts “this is in recognition for your outstanding support for employment, promotion of peace and humanitarian endeavours. Without hesitation, the most deserving recipient of the Humanity award’’.

On the environmental front, the country director for the Humanity Magazine Mr. Yahaya Alhassan praised Mr. Clemence Gyato ‘s effort for cleaner Ghana, reiterating that, it was his crucial but patriotic works and clean-up exercise around the Tema motorway, that has ease traffic on the important route in Ghana.

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
CITEG President lauds Brig. Gen. Abraham Nsiah Yeboah for providing accommodation for soldiers
30.01.2021 | Regional News
Covid-19: KMA to embark on massive decongestion exercise on Feb 1
30.01.2021 | Regional News
Assembly Members of Ningo-Prampram endorse their DCE; Call for his retention
29.01.2021 | Regional News
C/R: Misinformed parents rushed to pick their wards from school over covid-19 vaccination fears
29.01.2021 | Regional News
Academic City University College launches BSc Robotics Engineering Programme
29.01.2021 | Regional News
UNDP lauds National Peace Council’s effort in promoting peace in Ghana
28.01.2021 | Regional News
Nomination of Margold Assan: Agona West Women hails Akufo-Addo
28.01.2021 | Regional News
Consult widely before DCE Appointments---Mion Constituency Youth group tells power brokers
28.01.2021 | Regional News
Rural dwellers still doubt COVID-19 exist
27.01.2021 | Regional News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama Ayariga’s motion is a populist journey to court publi...
7 hours ago

Petitioner will not testify in court — Ayine
7 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line