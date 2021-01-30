ModernGhanalogo

30.01.2021 Health

Strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventive protocols to avert total lockdown – House of Chiefs to Ghanaians

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The National House of Chiefs has urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive protocols to avert another lockdown.

According to the House, another lockdown will severely impact lives negatively.

It has thus urged Ghanaians to help stop the further rise in the COVID-19 in Ghana.

The National House of Chiefs gave the advice in a press statement issued on Friday, January 29, 2021.

“With the upsurge in COVID-19 infections in Ghana, the National House of Chiefs is urging all Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols in order to avert total lockdown which undoubtedly will impact lives severely.”

It also called on traditional authorities to ensure that public activities that are organized within their respective communities adhere to the protocols.

“In this regard, the House entreats all Traditional Authorities to ensure that events in their traditional areas such as weddings, funerals, naming ceremonies, festivals, church crusades and other social gatherings are held with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.”

What is Ghana's current situation?

Ghana is currently experiencing another wave of COVID-19 infections.

The country has close to 4,000 active cases and 390 deaths as of the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This has led to pressure on health facilities in the country.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central and Western regions are leading with high number of active cases.

The Africa Center for Disease Control (CDC) has also confirmed Ghana as amongst countries on the continent where the new variant is spreading.

It said, although it doesn't readily have a full appreciation of the extent of spread of the new variants in Africa, it had confirmed that the 501Y.V2 variant which was first discovered in South Africa, is currently spread in 22 countries across the world including Ghana in a statement issued.

—citinewsroom

