Tribute To J. J. Rawlings From The Victims Of His Atrocities

Ezekiel 33:8 - When I say unto the wicked, O wicked man, thou shalt surely die....

To our beloved legend who tore our hearts into shreds and broke it with insensitive innuendoes for decades do we write this tribute.

You rode into our homes and took our fathers and maimed our mothers. The best of our uncles became refugees and asylum seekers in foreign lands. Our days were spent in the fear of the unknown for almost twenty years of enduring your loving tyrant.

We were made to endure the criminalization of our heroes and breadwinners who were never given the opportunity to defend themselves by the cruel social agitator, the supreme apostle of probity and accountability.

Our hearts are broken at your death, not for the pain of it but for the smooth and painless manner in which you passed. Though we forgave you, it would’ve been comforting to see you suffer the shame and pain you took our fathers and mothers through.

Whiles you were led on by the masses to “let the blood flow”, our hearts were beating for justice. We helplessly looked on whiles our fathers who would’ve been heroes to us as your own children are eulogizing you today were dragged to their untimely deaths. We helplessly looked on whiles drunken soldiers influenced by your doctrine of equality, probity and accountability flogged our naked mothers in the full glare of the public.

Our young uncles suffered the inhuman treatment of being fed their own graces and flesh (Kyeremeh Gyan and Mawuli Gokah). They endured torture, triad for a non-existing crime of treason (your government was not legitimate) and killed. In agony we endured whiles you demonized their memories.

In you butchering days, the ignorant masses touted you as “Junior Jesus”. Unlike Senior Jesus who saved mankind from the darkness, you darkened our lives by taking the light of joy from us. You became the law and all that is right. For nearly two decades, you muted an entire nation and did as you please. Yet, you left the nation in penury.

Your corrupt officials who were given a fair and just trial by subsequent government and punished with prison sentences were canonized by you as saints yet good men were shot for less crimes or for nothing at all. As you reunite with Amedume, kindly explain to him in Asamando why you sent him there that early.

For years, we were made to live like sub humans. Our homes were a scene of constant visitations by military personnel who were sent by our generous leader to torture and query us about unknown loots of our fathers and mothers.

To many of us, your days as the chairman of this country saw the disappearance of our loved ones. Many able bodied adults disappeared into thin air only for their bones to be discovered in mass graves.

Your passing brings memories of those you painfully took from us. It equally comforts us knowing that death is the greatest leveler of all of humanity.

We read on social media “OUR LEGEND LIVE ON” and wish to add “SO IS THE PAIN HE CAUSED MANY”. You left a scar instead of a mark in our hearts. The mention of your name bring back painful memories.

How do we forget the man who gave our young brother “identification haircut” with rusted blade and broken bottles (Jentu Selasie).

How do we forget the man who supervised the gruesome killing of a prophet whose body was set ablaze (Odiyifo Asare).

How do we forget our “protector” from whom we needed to be protected.

You became a legend on our pain.

You sustained your value by justifying the pain you caused us.

We forgave you but you constantly abused us.

What can we say...

Rest Papa J. Rest.

Barimah Kofi Asare Kyei-Baffour