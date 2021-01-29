Ho Airport to begin commercial flights April,2021

Listen to article

Commercial flights to and fro the Ho Airport will begin April this year.

According to the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the first batch of commercial flights to Ho will resume during the Easter holidays.

The GACL stated that the opening of the airport will go a long way to ease the stress of passengers having to travel long hours in buses to reach their destination as the duration will be reduced to 30 minutes.

Head of Business Development Services of the GACL, Madam Amma Faake Gadzekpo said the facility had long been ready and was waiting for the right time and opportunity to resume fully.

She said the opening of the airport will go a long way to improve tourism and business activities and will make Ho the ‘best’ in the country.

In view of this, the Africa World Airlines (AWA), which is providing the flight services, announced a twice-per-week flight schedule to the airport, at GH¢99.00 for a one way.

The $25 million Ho Airport was completed in 2016 as a 100-passenger facility, which holds two medium-sized aircrafts at a time.