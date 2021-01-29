ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.01.2021 Travel & Tourism

Ho Airport to begin commercial flights April,2021

By Kumah Prince Michael
Ho Airport to begin commercial flights April,2021
Listen to article

Commercial flights to and fro the Ho Airport will begin April this year.

According to the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the first batch of commercial flights to Ho will resume during the Easter holidays.

The GACL stated that the opening of the airport will go a long way to ease the stress of passengers having to travel long hours in buses to reach their destination as the duration will be reduced to 30 minutes.

Head of Business Development Services of the GACL, Madam Amma Faake Gadzekpo said the facility had long been ready and was waiting for the right time and opportunity to resume fully.

She said the opening of the airport will go a long way to improve tourism and business activities and will make Ho the ‘best’ in the country.

In view of this, the Africa World Airlines (AWA), which is providing the flight services, announced a twice-per-week flight schedule to the airport, at GH¢99.00 for a one way.

The $25 million Ho Airport was completed in 2016 as a 100-passenger facility, which holds two medium-sized aircrafts at a time.

Kumah Prince Michael
Kumah Prince Michael

Entertainment, Lifestyles and News ReporterPage: KumahPrinceMichael

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Travel & Tourism
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana Tourism Authority Rewards 3 Winners of The Travel, See, Snap And Win Contest
15.01.2021 | Travel & Tourism
Tourism and Culture: Solution to Nigeria's economic woes - Oyeleke
21.12.2020 | Travel & Tourism
GATHS Reaffirms Commitment To It Partnership With CAG
16.11.2020 | Travel & Tourism
Ghana Launches Wakanda City Of Return Project In Cape Coast
14.11.2020 | Travel & Tourism
Tourism Industry To Lose Over $1 Trillion And Can Reduce Global GDP By Up to 2.8%
03.11.2020 | Travel & Tourism
Global Tourism Crisis Committee Meets Again: Coordination, Vital Ingredient for Recovery
20.10.2020 | Travel & Tourism
Africa Travel Week Rolls Out Final Phase of Meetings & Masterclasses
06.10.2020 | Travel & Tourism
Unique Family & Friends Ghana, GTA Mark World Tourism At Takoradi Mall
28.09.2020 | Travel & Tourism
South Africa Reopen Borders For Tourism On October 1
24.09.2020 | Travel & Tourism
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: Misinformed parents rushed to pick their wards from sc...
2 hours ago

La Dadekotopon NPP want former MP Vincent Sowah Odotei sacke...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line