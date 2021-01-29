ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
29.01.2021 Social News

Taxi driver found dead in a plantain farm

Taxi driver found dead in a plantain farm
A taxi driver has been found dead at the Korle-Nkwanta a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern region.

According to an eyewitness report, the cab driver was found tied with a rope in a plantain farm at the Anglican Basic School in the Korle-Nkwanta community.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the deceased cab driver might have been killed by a group of armed robbers who hired his services.

One of the residents said the armed robbers allegedly murdered the cab driver and bolted with his car, an amount of money and other belongs'.

His body has since been retrieved and deposited at the morgue by the police command pending an autopsy.

—DGN Online

