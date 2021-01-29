ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
29.01.2021

Bagbin warns Covid-19 MPs to avoiding test
1 HOUR AGO

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says some members of the House have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is true as the Majority Leader has just stated that we are not safe. Even in the House, some members are afflicted by COVID-19,” Mr. Bagbin said on the Floor of the House on Friday, January 29, 2021.

He also urged the MPs to take the safety protocols seriously.

“When I was entering, I myself had to signal some members to respect the physical distancing protocols,” the Speaker noted.

A medical team has been screening MPs over the last few days but according to the Speaker, over 60 MPs have not subjected themselves to the test.

Mr. Bagbin said he will be compelled to name members running away from the test if the situation persists.

He had already expressed displeasure at the reluctance of some MPs to get tested.

He gave those who hadn’t tested a one-day ultimatum on January 26.

Testing of the MPs begun last week.

Parliament has already altered its normal proceedings by conducting its business in a tent situated at the forecourt of the house.

This arrangement is to allow for the observance of social distancing protocols in line with preventing COVID-19.

— citinewsroom

