Gunmen attack church at Oyibi

Listen to article

The police have mounted a search for three suspected armed men who allegedly attacked Glorious Mighty Church at Oyibi and assaulted the head pastor of the church, and in the process shot two congregants.

Pastor Sam Enoch, according to the information, was the target of the suspects but he narrowly missed the bullet when one of the armed men pointed the gun at him and fired, but the bullet hit the thigh of a female church member.

Another church member in the person of Hannah Bondzie, was also stabbed in the back with a knife by the suspects.

The police said the suspects however, did not take anything from the church.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations officer, DSP Efia Tenge, who narrated the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the incident happened on Sunday, January 21, 2021 around 9:30am while church service was ongoing.

She said the church was located at Oyibi Benapat, and while members were worshiping God, the three men wielding gun and knives besieged the auditorium and fired at pastor Sam Enoch but missed him narrowly.

She continued that the pellet hit the right thigh of Perpetual Bondzie, a 22-year-old church member, resulting in a serious injury to her.

“In an ensuing struggle between the pastor and the suspects, the head pastor was hit with the butt of the gun by the suspects, resulting in a deep cut on his forehead,” DSP Tenge pointed out, adding, another church member in the person of one Hannah Bondzie was also stabbed in the back with a knife by the suspects.

However, she revealed that no item was taken from the victims by the suspects.

“The victims were rushed to Shai Osudoku District Hospital in Dodowa where Hannah was treated and discharged, but the other victims are currently in a stable condition undergoing treatment,” DSP Tenge added.

She said the police have since visited the scene and had commenced investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get perpetrators arrested to assist in investigation.

—Daily Guide