ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

Gunmen attack church at Oyibi

DSP Efia TengeDSP Efia Tenge
Listen to article

The police have mounted a search for three suspected armed men who allegedly attacked Glorious Mighty Church at Oyibi and assaulted the head pastor of the church, and in the process shot two congregants.

Pastor Sam Enoch, according to the information, was the target of the suspects but he narrowly missed the bullet when one of the armed men pointed the gun at him and fired, but the bullet hit the thigh of a female church member.

Another church member in the person of Hannah Bondzie, was also stabbed in the back with a knife by the suspects.

The police said the suspects however, did not take anything from the church.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations officer, DSP Efia Tenge, who narrated the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the incident happened on Sunday, January 21, 2021 around 9:30am while church service was ongoing.

She said the church was located at Oyibi Benapat, and while members were worshiping God, the three men wielding gun and knives besieged the auditorium and fired at pastor Sam Enoch but missed him narrowly.

She continued that the pellet hit the right thigh of Perpetual Bondzie, a 22-year-old church member, resulting in a serious injury to her.

“In an ensuing struggle between the pastor and the suspects, the head pastor was hit with the butt of the gun by the suspects, resulting in a deep cut on his forehead,” DSP Tenge pointed out, adding, another church member in the person of one Hannah Bondzie was also stabbed in the back with a knife by the suspects.

However, she revealed that no item was taken from the victims by the suspects.

“The victims were rushed to Shai Osudoku District Hospital in Dodowa where Hannah was treated and discharged, but the other victims are currently in a stable condition undergoing treatment,” DSP Tenge added.

She said the police have since visited the scene and had commenced investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get perpetrators arrested to assist in investigation.

—Daily Guide

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Sexagenarian granted bail over threat
29.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Operations Officer remanded over alleged stealing granted bail by court
29.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver grabbed for selling wee at cemetery
29.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Security man arrested over alleged defilement
29.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Bulldog's case adjourned to Feb 23
28.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Pharmacy Assistant faces court over sex with minor
29.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Kumasi: Footballer granted bail for causing harm
27.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Soldier remanded over defilement granted GH¢100,000.00 bail
27.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Building contractor faces court for aiding and abetting crime
27.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama refusing to testify in Election Petition – says Frank...
1 hour ago

‘Why are you in court if you can’t speak for Mahama’ – Frank...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line