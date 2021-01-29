‘Ghana develops faster when NPP is in power’ — Chief of Yediyesele

Nana Kwame Essoah III, the Chief of Yediyesele in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, has said Ghana develops faster whenever the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in political office.

According to him, the NPP has a unique track record of always coming out with pragmatic policies, which contribute to expedite the transformation of the country, particularly at the district levels.

“Lots of governments had come into power. But what I have noticed is that, whenever NPP comes to power, they make sure that they bring development into our communities unlike other governments,” he said.

The chief praised the NPP government at the inauguration of a new Junior High School classroom block, teachers’ office and an ICT centre constructed by the government for the Yediyesele community.

He said the farming community got its first primary school block and connected to the national grid under the John Agyekum Kuffuor-led NPP government.

The chief also commended the Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Okpenyen, for his hard work in ensuring that the area had its fair share of the national cake.

“Sincerely speaking, our MCE has worked hard to change the municipality drastically.

“Most of the infrastructure were in deplorable states but through the hard work of our MCE, Yediyesele and the entire municipality had witnessed some kind of positive change,” he added.

He then appealed to the President to maintain Frank Okpenyen as the MCE to continue his good works.

“We promise to put the facilities into good use and we will also do our best to maintain them to serve generations yet unborn,” he pointed out.

For his part, the MCE, Frank Okpenyen, said the assembly had put in place the necessary measures to ensure that the school children adhered to the COVID-19 safety protocols and to ensure effective teaching and learning.

“I hope that as we have provided the school children with this new classroom block, electricity, new school uniforms, ICT centre and new nose masks among others, they will have no excuse but to learn hard to be able to excel in their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr. Peter Blay Quayson, the Municipal Director of Education, bemoaned the low enrolment in the school.

He then pleaded with the parents in the community to send their children to the school to help them secure brighter future.

—Daily Guide