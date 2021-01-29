Covid-19 testing: Gov't makes U-turn, 'walk-in services not free, only referrals'

Listen to article

Government has revised its steps to provide free covid-19 testing for walk-in at all public health laboratories across the country.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has clarified that the COVID-19 testing is only free for “referrals” and not walk-in services contrary to the earlier statement.

At a press briefing yesterday January 28 , the GHS Director-General Dr Patrick Kumah-Aoagye said, “it’s not a mass testing, you will not just walk to the place and expected to be tested without a referral letter.”

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reiterated the point indicating that, “referrals to public health labs are free, not walk-in to a public lab.”

This sharp U-turn came few hours after the earlier announcement that walk-in services will be free of charge except for travellers.

A January 27 communique addressed to public COVID-19 testing laboratories in Ghana indicated that “all other walk-in requests such as ill health, contact tracing and exposure must be done free of charge using public health resources.”

The jubilant public received the earlier announcement as a sigh of relief for many who still cannot cough up Ghc450 to Ghc750 to have themselves tested for covid-19 at public and private labs.

Persons with funny signs of covid-19 symptoms are still living in doubts and going about distributing covid unknowingly partly occasioned by the expensive covid-19 test in the country.

But health experts have been saying that the fastest approach to nipping covid in the bud is mass testing right from the time covid-19 cases were few in the country.

Now that covid has reared its ugly head in a more deadly form called new variant, Ghanaians are worried over the rising community infections and the alarming deaths.

Our reporter interviewed the public about yesterday's announcement and the common concern was the expensive covid-19 testing.

Almost all of the interviewees lamented that the covid-19 test cost is far higher than their monthly income/salary.