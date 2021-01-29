ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.01.2021 Health

Akatsi South: Two covid-19 cases recorded

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Akatsi South: Two covid-19 cases recorded
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Akatsi South Municipal Assembly in the Volta region has recorded two covid 19 cases.

This was disclosed to ModernGhana news by Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services.

According to him, the health directorate has received about 14 samples which they sent to Ho for testing.

Dr Nyarko later confirmed that, samples were taken from all inmates as well as all police personels from the Akatsi South Municipal Police Station.

He said the tests confirmed the result of the two positive cases.

Dr Nyarko also disclosed that, the two who tested positive are under isolation at the Akatsi South Municipal police cell and are in good condition responding to treatment.

He also urged the general public to take caution and observed the national protocols since the second wave has taken a different dimension.

He explained that collection and testing of samples will still go on as expected to help curb the spread of the virus.

He also encouraged every individual to remain calm as the health directorate is working around the clock to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Reporting late-stage breast cancer cases is recipe for disaster---Dr. Wiafe Addai warns
29.01.2021 | Health
Coronavirus: 25 children contracted COVID-19, three die at KATH
28.01.2021 | Health
Gov't urged to start random testing for new COVID-19 variant
28.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Reduction in cases depends on strict compliance and enforcement — Dr Dacosta Aboagye
28.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 Vaccines are dangerous – Tanzanian President
28.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Ghana records 13 more deaths
28.01.2021 | Health
New COVID-19 variants fuelling Africa’s second wave
28.01.2021 | Health
Over 200 Health Services Workers Union members contract COVID-19; 10 die
28.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 Test: Public labs ordered to stop charging for walk-in services
28.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: Misinformed parents rushed to pick their wards from sc...
2 hours ago

La Dadekotopon NPP want former MP Vincent Sowah Odotei sacke...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line