Akatsi South: Two covid-19 cases recorded

The Akatsi South Municipal Assembly in the Volta region has recorded two covid 19 cases.

This was disclosed to ModernGhana news by Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services.

According to him, the health directorate has received about 14 samples which they sent to Ho for testing.

Dr Nyarko later confirmed that, samples were taken from all inmates as well as all police personels from the Akatsi South Municipal Police Station.

He said the tests confirmed the result of the two positive cases.

Dr Nyarko also disclosed that, the two who tested positive are under isolation at the Akatsi South Municipal police cell and are in good condition responding to treatment.

He also urged the general public to take caution and observed the national protocols since the second wave has taken a different dimension.

He explained that collection and testing of samples will still go on as expected to help curb the spread of the virus.

He also encouraged every individual to remain calm as the health directorate is working around the clock to help mitigate the spread of the virus.