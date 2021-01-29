ModernGhanalogo

TEWU to meet members refusing to suspend strike

The leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) wants all members to comply with the suspension of its ongoing strike.

Though the union’s national leadership called off its strike on January 18, some of its members have refused to follow the directive.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) chapter of TEWU, for example, said it wanted a more concrete commitment from the government before calling off the strike.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences chapter went as far as forming a task force to ward off members of the Union who tried to return to work after the national executives suspended the strike.

Ambrose Yao Kwadwodza, the General Secretary of TEWU, said there will be further attempts to engage the rogue branches of the union.

“The local executives will be meeting our members across the country to give them the information that we need to stay action on our strike and go back to the negotiation table hopefully next week.”

“By that, everybody will have the assurance that we are on course in getting what we want with our employers,” Mr. Kwadwodza said.

TEWU declared an indefinite strike nationwide on Wednesday, 13th January 2021, to demand better conditions of service.

But it suspended the strike after coming to an agreement with the government to work on their risk allowance, promotion, and non-basic allowance.

It has been in talks with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission since June 2019 on the Review of the Conditions of Service for Unionized Staff of the Public Universities.

---citinewsroom

body-container-line