FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
29.01.2021 Social News

Passengers without nose masks will be “pulled out” – Police

The Ghana Police Service will soon begin a nationwide random stop and check exercise to inspect vehicles on highways and pull out passengers not wearing face masks.

The measure is intended to curb the spread of Coronavirus and ensure full compliance with the safety and preventive protocols.

Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Abayie-Buckman, announced this in Accra on Thursday, during a COVID-19 Update.

She said since the Police Service started COVID-19 enforcement exercise on January 18, this year, following the President’s directive, 961 persons were arrested.

Supt Abayie-Buckman said a total of 453 had been arraigned before court and fined, 237 acquitted, 144 granted bails and two on bench warrant.

She said, a total of 484 were verbally cautioned whilst 477 received written caution.

She added that 130 of the offenders arrested were in the Greater Accra Region, constituting the region with the highest arrest.

She said the Police Service was conducting regular disinfection of Police Stations and cells as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Also, the Service had engaged various stakeholders, including; transport operators, vehicle owners, driver unions and Assemblies to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

It had engaged metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to activate their by-laws to enforce the COVID-19 preventive rules.

To avert possible spread of the virus in police cells, Madam Abayie-Buckman said the Police Service had created new police cells for new arrests, noting that 131 persons arrested tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Police Service, through the Inspector-General of Police, appealed to human rights advocates to join the COVID-19 sensitisation campaign to help curb the spread of the infectious disease.

Ghana has recorded 63,883 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of January 25, 2021, with 3,940 active cases and 390 deaths.

---GNA

