29.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

Driver grabbed for selling wee at cemetery

A 27-year-old driver has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court for selling and smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp at a cemetery.

Godfred Gyamfi was arrested at the Abuakwa-Maakro cemetery during Police operations in some communities in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality to clamp down on suspected criminal activities and weed smokers.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the court presided by Johnson Abbey on February 18, this year.

Detective Inspector Francis Opoku told the court that Gyamfi was arrested during a Police operation on January 24, this year.

His accomplices managed to escape but the Police retrieved 53 wrappers of weed in Gyamfi's bag and GHc 1,000.00 believed to be sales from the weed from his pocket.

Inspector Opoku said Gyamfi admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and was therefore brought before the court to be placed in custody to enable the police continue their investigations.

---GNA

body-container-line