Koku Anyidoho sues NDC's Dzifa Gunu for defamation

A former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has dragged an NDC activist, Dzifa Gunu to court over alleged defamatory comments the latter made against him.

According to Mr. Anyidoho, Dzifa Gunu deliberately made the claims on Facebook, although he knew that they were completely false.

He said Mr. Gunu on his Facebook wall on January 16, 2021, published a post to indicate that he [Koku Anyidoho] has been making series of attempts on the life of former President John Mahama including visiting shrines to kill him.

He also alleged that Mr. Gunu had accused him of killing his own daughter.

Koku Anyidoho averred that the allegations of the defendant has smeared his integrity and reputation.

“On 16th January 20201, the defendant published an article on his Facebook page casting serious insinuation on the integrity of the plaintiff and by the said publication the defendant made serious defamatory statements concerning the plaintiff.”

“Plaintiff says furthermore the defendant made serious defamatory statements concerning the plaintiff to wit (the plaintiff has made several attempts on the life of former President John Dramani Mahama visiting shrines in Benin and Togo to cause the premature death of former President John Dramanai Mahama) a fact he knew was untrue.”

“Plaintiff says the defendant made a categorical statement that plaintiff caused the death of his 8-year-old daughter who passed away on 7th November 2020,” excepts of Koku Anyidoho’s statement of case read.

Koku Anyidoho is thus seeking GHS10 million in damages awarded against Mr. Gunu.

Among other things, he is praying the court to perpetually restrain Dzifa Gunu from making any further defamatory comments about him.

He also wants, “a retraction and apology by the defendant with the same prominence and circulation as the publication on 16/01/2021,” as well as “an order for the defendant to pull the publication from his Facebook walls, news portals and social media platforms where he posted same.” Read the suit below:

— citinewsroom