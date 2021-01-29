ModernGhanalogo

29.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

Security man arrested over alleged defilement

A 20-year-old security man has been discharged by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in a wooden structure at East Legon, Accra.

The court discharged Ebenezer Asare after the complainant had written to the court withdrawing the matter.

When the Judge asked her why she was withdrawing the matter, the complainant said she was relocating to Tarkwa to take care of her sick mother and therefore could not be coming to court for the trial.

The Judge, Mrs Christaina Cann then warned the accused to stay away from trouble.

Asare, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the victim resides at East Legon with the parents, while accused a security man has no fixed place of abode.

Prosecution said on November 17, last year at about 1830 hours the victim was sent to go and buy baby diapers and kenkey.

Prosecution said on her way the victim saw the accused who lured her into a wooden structure and had sex with her from behind.

Mr Atimbire said after the act the accused warned the victim not to disclose the act to anyone.

However, Prosecution said, the victim informed her parents and Police investigations led to his arrest at East Legon.

Prosecution said the Police then issued the victim with a medical report form to seek medical attention.

---GNA

