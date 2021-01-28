ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
28.01.2021

Dead man found afloat in Keta Lagoon

The Keta Divisional Police Command has commenced investigations after the body of a man was discovered floating in the Keta Lagoon at Havedzi in the Keta Municipality.

It is unclear whether the death was a homicide or suicide as the Police say they suspected no foul play.

Chief Supt Leonard Abakah, the Divisional Police Commander who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said the man's body was found with no identification and with no sign of marks or scars.

“Around 0900 hours on Saturday, January 23, the police had a call of the body floating in the Keta Lagoon at Havedzi. We went to the scene to retrieve the body, a male who would be around 45 years.

No identification has been made yet, no family came out and there are currently no active missing person reports at the Division that match the body.

For now, we can't tell whether this was a murder or a case of suicide because there are no visible signs of violence found on the body. We can only conduct an official autopsy to determine the actual cause and circumstances surrounding his death, but as it is, that is not possible as no family have come out.”

The body has since been transferred to the National Police Hospital in Accra for preservation.

—GNA

