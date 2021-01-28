Rawlings alleged son from Israel appears

Another son of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has appeared in the public domain in the company of Kimathi Rawlings.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the young man landed from Israel and was received by Kimathi who accompanied him to the Accra International Conference Center to observe the burial of his father.

Pictures circulating on social media shows a complete resemblance of the late president J.J Rawlings.

His appearance comes after three persons came out boldly revealing themselves as children of the late former President.

First was one Abigail Rawlings who is yet to be fully accepted by the Rawlings family, she stormed the funeral of her alleged late father.

The second was another woman called Kate Zanetor Rawlings who also bears resemblance to the late President.

Lastly, a man called Akwasi Addo George aged 50 from Nkoranza Nkwabeng in the Bono East Region came out boldly telling the general public he is the first son of late J.J Rawlings.

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who passed on November 12, 2020, was laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

