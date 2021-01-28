COVID-19 will stop spreading if… — Dr Dacosta Aboagye

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Dacosta Aboagye says the high rise of COVID-19 will stop spreading if Ghanaians adhere to simple instructions.

According to him, refusal to observe the safety protocols by sections of population is one of the factors why cases are increasing in recent times.

Speaking in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the public health expert pleaded with Ghanaians to observe all protocols for their own good.

He, however, lauded the security services for ensuring that wearing a facemask in public has directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is been obeyed by all.

COVID 19 Update

Ten more people in the country have died from the novel coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported on January 27, 2021.

Also, 616 persons have been infected with the virus bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 62,751.

The Ghana Health Service indicated that the new deaths bring the death toll to 377 and active cases is now 3,813.