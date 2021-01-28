COVID-19 Vaccines are dangerous – Tanzanian President

Listen to article

The President of Tanzania has warned health officials in his country from acquiring the COVID-19 vaccines saying they are dangerous and could harm the population.

“The ministry of health should be careful, they should not hurry to try these vaccines without doing research, not every vaccine is important to us, we should be careful. We should not be used as ‘guinea pigs.'

“Vaccinations are dangerous. If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for AIDS, cancer and TB by now”, Mr Magufuli said.

He has therefore asked Tanzanians to adhere to precautionary measure and keep praying. He adds that herbal medicine, steam inhalation are the best way to tackle the virus.

“Many countries have a lockdown, but in Tanzania, there is no plan of lockdown and we’ll never introduce lockdown because our God is alive and he will continue to protect us.”

The President has on several occasions blamed foreigners for importing the new weird corona.