ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.01.2021 Health

COVID-19 Vaccines are dangerous – Tanzanian President

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
COVID-19 Vaccines are dangerous – Tanzanian President
Listen to article

The President of Tanzania has warned health officials in his country from acquiring the COVID-19 vaccines saying they are dangerous and could harm the population.

“The ministry of health should be careful, they should not hurry to try these vaccines without doing research, not every vaccine is important to us, we should be careful. We should not be used as ‘guinea pigs.'

“Vaccinations are dangerous. If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for AIDS, cancer and TB by now”, Mr Magufuli said.

He has therefore asked Tanzanians to adhere to precautionary measure and keep praying. He adds that herbal medicine, steam inhalation are the best way to tackle the virus.

“Many countries have a lockdown, but in Tanzania, there is no plan of lockdown and we’ll never introduce lockdown because our God is alive and he will continue to protect us.”

The President has on several occasions blamed foreigners for importing the new weird corona.

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19 Will Stop Spreading If… - Dr Dacosta Aboagye
28.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Ghana records 13 more deaths
28.01.2021 | Health
New COVID-19 variants fuelling Africa’s second wave
28.01.2021 | Health
Over 200 Health Services Workers Union members contract COVID-19; 10 die
28.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 Test: Public labs ordered to stop charging for walk-in services
28.01.2021 | Health
New born baby, 8 others infected with COVID-19 at KATH
28.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 test must be free – Health Ministry order public labs
28.01.2021 | Health
MTN Collaborates with African Union on COVID-19 Vaccination
28.01.2021 | Health
Shortage of Hydrogen Peroxide hits Pharmacies — FDA
27.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Police to start random vehicle checks to enforce face mask d...
2 hours ago

Covid-19: Ghana records 13 more deaths
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line