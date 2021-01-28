ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.01.2021 Social News

Akufo-Addo lied in his tribute to Rawlings — Sekou Nkrumah

Akufo-Addo lied in his tribute to Rawlings — Sekou Nkrumah
Listen to article

Sekou Nkrumah, one of the children of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has claim President Akufo-Addo lied in his tribute to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

President Akufo-Addo, in his speech at the funeral ceremony of the late former President which was well attended said he became close to the late Rawlings in 2012 after decades of them not seeing eye to eye.

"My visit to his Ridge residence in 2012 signified the easing of tensions between us, leading to a friendship that lasted for the better part of some eight years," the president revealed in is speech.

But Sekou Nkrumah sees no truth in what the President said to the thousands of mourners who were present to bid farewell to the ex leader.

According to Sekou, Akufo Addo was for a very long time close to Jerry John Rawlings and one of his close confidant who was also very active during the era of the PNDC, Capt. Kojo Tsikata.

He chides the President over his tribute saying, " it was not impressive."

"Nana Addo’s speech does not impress me at all! In fact he lied, I know for a fact that he was close to Kojo Tsikata and Rawlings way back!!!," he wrote on his facebook wall.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Police to start random vehicle checks to enforce face mask directive
28.01.2021 | Social News
Mortuary is not a pleasant place, we don't have sex with dead bodies — Workers deny claims
28.01.2021 | Social News
Your action was terribly unfortunate — Ablakwa to Priest who threatened to call soldiers on drummers at Rawlings' burial ceremony
28.01.2021 | Social News
Police made me stand in the sun for 5hrs for not wearing face mask – 90year-old-man
28.01.2021 | Social News
Working with Rawlings was tumultuous — Joyce Aryee eulogises
28.01.2021 | Social News
Living by Rawlings’ principles better way of honoring him – Kofi Adams
28.01.2021 | Social News
Place Rawlings on positive side of Ghana’s political history – Huudu Yahaya to Ghanaians
28.01.2021 | Social News
Agona: Family of 17-year-old 'mistakenly' shot by military taskforce demands justice, compensation
28.01.2021 | Social News
Ghana get average mark on 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index
28.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Police to start random vehicle checks to enforce face mask d...
2 hours ago

Covid-19: Ghana records 13 more deaths
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line