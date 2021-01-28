Akufo-Addo lied in his tribute to Rawlings — Sekou Nkrumah

Listen to article

Sekou Nkrumah, one of the children of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has claim President Akufo-Addo lied in his tribute to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

President Akufo-Addo, in his speech at the funeral ceremony of the late former President which was well attended said he became close to the late Rawlings in 2012 after decades of them not seeing eye to eye.

"My visit to his Ridge residence in 2012 signified the easing of tensions between us, leading to a friendship that lasted for the better part of some eight years," the president revealed in is speech.

But Sekou Nkrumah sees no truth in what the President said to the thousands of mourners who were present to bid farewell to the ex leader.

According to Sekou, Akufo Addo was for a very long time close to Jerry John Rawlings and one of his close confidant who was also very active during the era of the PNDC, Capt. Kojo Tsikata.

He chides the President over his tribute saying, " it was not impressive."

"Nana Addo’s speech does not impress me at all! In fact he lied, I know for a fact that he was close to Kojo Tsikata and Rawlings way back!!!," he wrote on his facebook wall.