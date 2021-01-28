ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.01.2021 Research Findings

Corruption Perception Index: Ghana scores average mark

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
Corruption Perception Index: Ghana scores average mark
Listen to article

Ghana has scored an average mark of 43 in the 2020 corruption perception index released by Transparency International.

Based on this score Ghana is ranked 75 out of 180 countries and 10th on the Sub-Saharan African rank by Transparency International.

The CPI scores 180 countries and territories using 13 data sources which contain the assessment of business executives and experts by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

Based on its assessment, the CPI uses a scale of 0-100 to score countries on their performance on corruption. The lower the score, the highly corrupt the country is and the higher the score, the cleaner the country is in corruption. “100 is very clean and 0 is highly corrupt”.

The survey revealed that more than two-thirds of the countries score below 50/100 and the average score is 43/100.

On the global scale, the top 6 clean countries are Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland with the first two countries scoring 88 each and the other four scorings 85 each.

The bottom five countries are Venezuela, Yemen, Syria, Somalia and South Sudan with scores of 15, 15, 14, 12 and 12 respectively.

The highest-scoring region is Western Europe & European Union with 66/100 whiles Sub-Sahara Africa is the lowest scoring region with 32/100 since 2018.

According to CPI, countries that are performing well invest more in health care and are less likely to undermine democratic norms and institutions.

CPI indicates that “corruption undermines an equitable response to COVID-19, highlighting the importance of transparency and anti-corruption measures in emergency situations”.

At Sub-Sahara Africa, Seychelles, Botswana and Cape Verde and three top clean countries with 66, 60 and 58 scores respectively and the bottom four countries are Equatorial Guinea with 16/100, Sudan with 16, Somalia and South Sudan with 12 each.

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.

Attachments

More Research Findings
Modern Ghana Links
Kinyungu Ventures Research calls for Changes to Cut-and-paste VC Strategy In Africa
20.01.2021 | Research Findings
Lack of participative leadership hindering Africa’s progress—Research
12.01.2021 | Research Findings
Evaluation model of the performance of the higher education system in developing countries
06.01.2021 | Research Findings
Ghana launches 2020 Global Human Development Report "The Next Frontier: human development and the Anthropocene"
19.12.2020 | Research Findings
Coaching Services and experiences in Ghana Survey 2020
12.12.2020 | Research Findings
Digital Transformation In Post-COVID: Africa Continues To Trail Other Regions Says New Report
29.11.2020 | Research Findings
Opinion Poll On Economic Management And Voter Registration In Ghana
19.08.2020 | Research Findings
Position Paper On The Impact Of COVID-19 On The Lives Of Citizens And The Wayforward By Bongo, Wa And Kasena-Nankana West District Civil Society Organizations Platforms On Sustainable Development Goals
22.06.2020 | Research Findings
Survey: Significant Number Of School Children Not Learning
09.06.2020 | Research Findings
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Police to start random vehicle checks to enforce face mask d...
36 minutes ago

Covid-19: Ghana records 13 more deaths
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line