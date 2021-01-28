ModernGhanalogo

28.01.2021

Your action was terribly unfortunate — Ablakwa to Priest who threatened to call soldiers on drummers at Rawlings' burial ceremony

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has descended on the priest who threatened to call soldiers on traditional drummers during the burial ceremony of late former President Rawlings.

According to him, the priest's outburst was something which can best be described as "terribly unfortunate".

He noted that there is nothing wrong or demonic in doing traditional drumming at places of Christian worship.

"The priest's outburst is terribly unfortunate. There is absolutely nothing demonic about traditional drumming in church," he wrote in a post of his Facebook wall.

He continued that the misuse of the military which the late Rawlings was against when he was alive was what the man of God almost exhibited.

This, according to Hon. Ablakwa was a disrespect and grave offense to the memory of the late ex President who was buried with full military honors yesterday, January 27.

"...threatening civilians with the military merely because they are engaged in traditional drumming is most offensive to the memory of the outstanding soldier lying in state. This is exactly the kind of misuse and desecration of the revered Ghana Armed Forces Flt. Lt. J.J. Rawlings risked his life to challenge," he added.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

