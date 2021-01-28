Over 200 Health Services Workers Union members contract COVID-19; 10 die

Listen to article

The Health Services Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress(TUC) says over 200 of its members have contracted COVID-19 with 10 deaths.

According to the General Secretary of the Union, Franklin Ansah the situation is as a result of lack of PPE and sidelining of some health workers who are not classified as frontliners.

In a statement issued, Mr Ansah revealed that two health services workers died of COVID-19 this week.

The statement noted that government’s decision to truncate tax waivers for health workers is demoralizing and reminded government on the need to honour its promise of paying compensation to the health workers who contracted COVID-19 or died from it in the line of duty.

The Union further asked for adequate, appropriate and timely supply of PPE to health workers.

They also asked government to ensure that all health workers are tested and are also considered first when vaccines become available.

---kasapafm