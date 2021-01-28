ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.01.2021 Health

Over 200 Health Services Workers Union members contract COVID-19; 10 die

Over 200 Health Services Workers Union members contract COVID-19; 10 die
Listen to article

The Health Services Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress(TUC) says over 200 of its members have contracted COVID-19 with 10 deaths.

According to the General Secretary of the Union, Franklin Ansah the situation is as a result of lack of PPE and sidelining of some health workers who are not classified as frontliners.

In a statement issued, Mr Ansah revealed that two health services workers died of COVID-19 this week.

The statement noted that government’s decision to truncate tax waivers for health workers is demoralizing and reminded government on the need to honour its promise of paying compensation to the health workers who contracted COVID-19 or died from it in the line of duty.

The Union further asked for adequate, appropriate and timely supply of PPE to health workers.

They also asked government to ensure that all health workers are tested and are also considered first when vaccines become available.

---kasapafm

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
New born baby, 8 others infected with COVID-19 at KATH
28.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 test must be free – Health Ministry order public labs
28.01.2021 | Health
MTN Collaborates with African Union on COVID-19 Vaccination
28.01.2021 | Health
Shortage of Hydrogen Peroxide hits Pharmacies — FDA
27.01.2021 | Health
ICGC Christ Temple’s support to Korle Bu Children’s Cancer Unit a lifesaving gesture – Dr. Renner
27.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: FDA caution against fake hydrogen peroxide as shortage hit town
27.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: The safety protocols are immediate vaccine - Microbiologist
27.01.2021 | Health
There’s no policy for turning away non-COVID cases from hospitals – GHS
27.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Five more die, active cases hit 3,813
27.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Police made me stand in the sun for 5hrs for not wearing fac...
1 hour ago

Working with Rawlings was tumultuous — Joyce Aryee eulogises
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line