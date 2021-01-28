ModernGhanalogo

28.01.2021 Health

COVID-19 Test: Public labs ordered to stop charging for walk-in services

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
The Ministry of Health in a communique has ordered all public health testing laboratories not to charge residents in Ghana for COVID-19 testing.

In a release to public health testing laboratories in the country on January 27, 2021, the ministry said it “has decided that public COVID-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services can charge only charge travellers for testing”.

Adding that, “all other walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources.”

Ghanaians have expressed concerns over the cost and access to the COVID-19 test following the recent exponential increase in the number of infections.

Ghana currently has recorded 616 new cases bringing the total active cases to 3,813 with the death toll at 377.

Richard Abayeta Abugre
