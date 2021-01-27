ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
27.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

Kumasi: Footballer granted bail for causing harm

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Court has granted a GH¢30,000.00 bail with two sureties, all to be justified, to a footballer who caused harm to his cousin.

Derrick Adomako, and four others who are currently at large, were said to have agreed together with a common purpose to commit unlawful harm to the complaint.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah, on February 28, this year.

Chief Inspector Francisca Nyarko, told the court that the complainant, Joshua Donkor was a painter and a resident of Atonsu Agogo, in the Asokwa Municipality.

He said the accused person was also a footballer who resided at Atonsu Agogo.

Chief Inspector Nyarko said on May 02, 2020, the accused had a misunderstanding with the complainant and as a result, the accused and the complainant were at loggerheads.

She said the accused together with four friends, who are now at large, met at a spot at Atonsu Agogo and planned to beat the complainant.

The prosecution said on the same day, at about 11:00pm, while the complainant was at home, the accused and his accomplices appeared from nowhere, attacked and subjected him to severe beatings.

The complainant sustained serious injuries on his nose and bled profusely.

He lodged a complaint with the Asokwa police and a medical form was issued to him to attend hospital.

Chief Inspector Nyarko said Adomako was arrested while his accomplices managed to escape.

He was charged with the offence and brought before the Court.

---GNA

