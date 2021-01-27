ModernGhanalogo

27.01.2021 Social News

Accra: Police gun down alleged notorious robber, arrest two others

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has gunned down a suspected highway notorious robber and arrested two others in an operation on the Spintex road.

Blessing Stephen, a 38-year-old man, died from gunshot wounds he sustained in a capture operation at Tonynam Guest House at Spintex, a suburb of Accra, around 11: 30 am.

According to the police, the deceased has been active in his evasive tactics and have been on police surveillance for the past two years.

“The deceased was a Nigerian and an ex-convict and a notorious armed robber who usually operates among a gang of six. He has been involved in a series of highway robberies, bank robberies and attacks on bullion vans including the recent bullion van robbery and killing of a policeman at Adansi Nyankomasu near Adansi Tewobabi in the Ashanti Region, Manso-meam, Mankesim filling station, Tarkwa- Prestea Highway robbery, and Gomoa -Potsin,” a statement from the police announced.

The statement added that “suspect Jessy Osas, aged 26 years, believed to be his accomplice and one Godwin Hetor, aged 26 years, a receptionist at Guest House, where the deceased and his accomplice were lodging, were also arrested.”

The two are in police custody assisting police in their investigation.

A pistol and 4 rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the deceased.

The police added that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police hospital’s mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

---citinewsroom

