Rawlings behind my successful career -Ejurahene eulogies late former President

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II has eulogized late former President Jerry John Rawlings describing him as someone who shaped and instilled discipline in Ghanaian youth.

The Protocol Director at the Office of the Vice President who was full of praise for the late former President described him as the pinnacle of his successful career as a public servant.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with OTEC News’ Kwame Agyenim Boateng, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Barimah Osei Hwedie II noted that Mr. Rawlings has served the country well and deserves to be honoured.

“I have worked with the former president Rawlings as the Ashanti Regional Protocol Officer and he always thought me to be patriotic and discipline”

“I recall he used to check our dressing and attitude towards work any time he visited Kumasi and those acts of him really groomed me to work hard and serve Ghana in all honesty”

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was the first President of the Fourth Republic. The former President Rawlings died on November 12, last year at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

J.J Rawlings was trained as an Airforce Officer and came to power in 1979 after his first coup on May 15, 1979, failed.

He also staged a successful coup in 1981 and subsequently ruled the country for 11 years as a military leader and eight years as President.

He was 73 years. Rawlings was the son of James Ramsay John, a pharmacist from Castle Double, Scotland, and Madam Victoria Agbotui from Dzelukope of the Volta Region. He was born on June 22, 1947, in Accra.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng

