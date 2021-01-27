ModernGhanalogo

27.01.2021

Shortage of Hydrogen Peroxide hits Pharmacies — FDA

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
The Food and Drugs Authority in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council, Ghana have observed shortage of Hydrogen Peroxide due to panic buying for covid-19 protection.

The two institutions' investigations revealed that the shortage has led to the rise in the sale of fake and substandard Hydrogen Peroxide on the market.

The two bodies have therefore cautioned owners of Pharmacies and Over the counter shops to only buy their products from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers.

The public has also being reminded by FDA and the Pharmacy Council to "purchase only Food and Drugs Authority approved Hydrogen Peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration numbers on such products if they are manufactured in Ghana".

It would be recalled that Rev. Prof. Emeritus Andrews Seth Ayettey of the University of Ghana Medical School, College of Health Sciences professor recently suggested that hydrogen peroxide could be a cure for patients with early signs of COVID19.

Richard Abayeta Abugre
