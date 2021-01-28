Upper East GPRTU institutes measures against COVID-19 spread

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) branch of the Upper East has outlined measures to counter the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to them, this falls in line to ensure the strict enforcement of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo’s safety directives against COVID-19.

The Upper East Regional Industrial Relations Officer (IRO) of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU of TUC), Asorsa Mohammed Nashiru revealed this at a press conference in Bolgatanga.

In an interview with the media asked all Transport Unions and the General Public to obey the compulsory wearing of face/nose mask at all lorry terminals.

He also called on drivers and their mates, porters and the travelling public before embarking on their journeys, station master and porters should provide enough Veronica buckets at all the loading points and terminals for hand washing.

"No face/nose mask No entry must explicitly display at all entrance of all vehicles and the stations," he said.

He added that all levels of Unions must provide hand sanitisers to the passengers before and during their travel and all Regional Secretariats shall provide COVID-19 protocols inspection task force at all lorry terminals to enforce all safety protocols.

He urged the media, the Security Agencies, and the general public to cooperate to stay safe and to save lives.