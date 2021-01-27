ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
27.01.2021

Ho Municipal Assembly to deploy taskforce to enforce covid-19 protocols

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Ho Municipal Assembly in the Volta region says it will deploy security taskforce to enforce the coronavirus protocols in the Municipality to help curb the spread of the virus.

According to a press statement released by the assembly on Tuesday, January 26, the move has become necessary to enforce compliance of the safety protocols since residents in Ho are adamant in strictly observing the laid down protocols.

The statement continued that, "the Ho Municipal Assembly in the wake of the renewed wave of the virus has engaged the Municipal public health emergency management committee and has some vital steps and measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic."

The statement also disclosed that, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Services Department would be resourced to immediately intensify public education within the Municipality.

It also added that the taskforce has been constituted to ensure compliance with covid-19 safety protocols in schools, places of worship, market and other public places.

The statement which was signed by Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah further stressed that a spot fine would be imposed on anyone caught defying the covid 19 protocols.

The Assembly is therefore notifying the general public to be serious with all directives since the taskforce will begin enforcing the law from Monday February 1, 2021.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

